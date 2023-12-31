Sunday, December 31, 2023

1628 GMT — President Vladimir Putin has said Russia would "never back down" in his New Year's Eve address, praising his country's military personnel without explicitly mentioning the conflict in Ukraine.

"We have repeatedly proved that we are able to solve the most difficult tasks and will never retreat, because there is no force that can separate us," Putin said.

0914 GMT — Russia says targeted Ukraine military after Belgorod strike

Moscow said it had targeted Ukrainian military sites in a wave of overnight drone attacks, in retaliation for the strike a day earlier on the city of Belgorod.

The Russian defence ministry said it had struck "decision-making centres and military installations" in the northeastern city of Kharkiv after Kiev said that residential buildings, a hotel and cafes had been hit.

1012 GMT — Ukraine downs drones as Russia retaliates for Belgorod 'terrorist attack'

Kiev said it had destroyed 21 of 49 Iranian-made drones fired after Russia vowed to retaliate for what it called a "terrorist attack" on a border city that left 24 dead.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that the "Shahed" drones were particularly targeted at "the front line of defence, as well as at civilian, military and infrastructure facilities in the front-line territories."

Six guided missiles had also targeted the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Kiev said in a statement on Telegram, without specifying whether they had hit their targets.

0618 GMT — Russia responds to Ukrainian attack on Belgorod

Russia launched fresh strikes against Ukraine at dawn, a day after vowing to retaliate for what it called a "terrorist attack" on the city of Belgorod.

Several Iranian-made "Shahed" drones targeted Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday overnight, according to local authorities, as the two sides have taken turns accusing each other of pummelling civilian areas of their shared frontier over the weekend.

"As a result of the night attack of Russian drones on Kharkiv, buildings in the city centre were damaged. These are not military facilities, but cafes, residential buildings and offices," the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, wrote on Telegram, without mentioning casualties.

0801 GMT — Missile threat alert issued in Russia's Belgorod

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, called residents of the city of Belgorod to hide in shelters on Sunday as a missile threat alert was issued in the city, according to a post on his Telegram account.