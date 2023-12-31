DR Congo's incumbent president Felix Tshisekedi is expected to be announced as the winner in recent elections that opposition leaders have already dismissed as a "sham".

Partial results released so far leave little doubt that Tshisekedi won the single round presidential election, and the National Independent Electoral Commission (Ceni) plans to announce provisional totals Sunday afternoon.

Tshisekedi, 60, has been in power since January 2019 and is running for a second five-year term. By Saturday evening, with 17.8 million votes counted, he was leading with 72 percent.

Moise Katumbi, a businessman and former governor of Katanga province in the south-east, was second with 18.9 percent.

Martin Fayulu — who says he was robbed of the last presidential election in 2018 — was next at 5.5 percent, and former prime minister Adolphe Muzito had 1.36 percent.

The 20 remaining candidates, including Denis Mukwege, who won a Nobel Peace Price for his work with female victims of wartime sexual violence, were all under one percent.

'Call for street protests'

A group of opposition presidential candidates in the Democratic Republic of Congo have asked supporters to take to the streets in protest after provisional results of the disputed election, a joint statement said on Sunday.

Congo's election commission is due on Sunday to release full provisional results from the Dec. 20 presidential election.