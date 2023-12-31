Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said Israel's war on Gaza, where it is "massacring women and children" should be a bigger concern than the stopping of "Zionist" ships in the Red Sea, Iranian state media reported.

The Iranian foreign minister's remarks came in response to a phone call by the British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Sunday.

"The Israeli regime cannot be allowed to commit massacres of women and children and genocide in Gaza and set the region on fire, while the stopping of a Zionist ship in the Red Sea is seen as endangering the security of this economic waterway," the Iranian state media quoted Amirabdollahian as saying.