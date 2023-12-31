Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan extended wishes for a year marked by peace, justice and prosperity, fostering a vision of global fairness.

"I wish for a year where peace and justice prevail, with a hopeful vision for a fair world for everyone, and where our Palestinian brothers and sisters find tranquility and prosperity," Erdogan said on X.

The first lady reflected on the past year, acknowledging the challenges faced by the nation but highlighting significant developments.