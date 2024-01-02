An Israeli far-right lawmaker has sought action against the Supreme Court after it ruled against the extreme-right government's controversial legal overhaul.

"First, we will destroy Hamas, then we will take care of Hezbollah and for dessert, we will sort out the Supreme Court," said Zvika Fogel, a member of the radical Jewish Power party on Tuesday.

"Everything in its own time. Patience," he added on X.

Jewish Power has been referred to as Kahanist and anti-Arab.

The court on Monday ruled against an amendment passed by parliament in July which scraps the "reasonableness" clause, used by the tribunal to overturn government decisions which are deemed unconstitutional.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had argued the sweeping judicial reform agenda was necessary to rebalance powers between judges and politicians.

But his detractors warn the multi-pronged package could pave the way for authoritarian rule.

The legal overhaul sparked mass protests on a weekly basis in Israel from the start of 2023 until the war on besieged Gaza.