Japanese rescuers have scrambled to search for survivors as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 62 people.

The regional government announced on Wednesday that 62 people had been confirmed dead and more than 300 injured, 20 of them seriously.

The toll was expected to climb as rescuers battle aftershocks and poor weather to comb through rubble.

More than 31,800 people were in shelters, the government said.

"More than 40 hours have passed since the disaster. We have received a lot of information about people in need of rescue, and there are people waiting for help," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday after an emergency task force meeting.

"Rescue efforts are being made by the local authorities, police, firefighters and other operational units, while the number of personnel and rescue dogs is enhanced."

"However, we ask you to remain fully mindful that we are in a race against time and to continue to do your utmost to save lives, putting people's lives first," Kishida said.

The operation was given extra urgency as the Japan Meteorological Agency [JMA] issued a heavy rain warning in the area.

"Be on the lookout for landslides until the evening of Wednesday," the agency said.

The 7.5-magnitude quake on January 1 that rattled Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu triggered tsunami waves more than a metre high, sparked a major fire and tore apart roads.

The Noto Peninsula of the prefecture was most severely hit, with several hundred buildings ravaged by fire and houses flattened in several towns, including Wajima and Suzu, as shown by before-and-after satellite images released on Wednesday.

'No houses standing'

In the coastal city of Suzu, Mayor Masuhiro Izumiya said there were "almost no houses standing".