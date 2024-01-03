The US Treasury announced Tuesday that the federal government's gross national debt has surpassed $34 trillion, a record high.

The national debt jumped by $2.6 trillion in the six months through December.

On October 30, the Senate passed a last-minute spending bill to fund the federal government through November 17, narrowly avoiding a shutdown.

On November 17, President Joe Biden signed a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown and to push a fight with congressional Republicans over the federal budget into the new year.

In a two-step plan, the bill extends funding for the Departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Energy and Veterans Affairs until January 19.