WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taiwan detects four Chinese balloons ahead of election
The balloon incidents came less than two weeks before the self-ruled island was scheduled to hold a pivotal election and was the second consecutive day such objects were detected above Taiwan.
Taiwan detects four Chinese balloons ahead of election
A graphic released by the ministry showed three balloons headed northeast above Taiwan. / Others
January 3, 2024

Four Chinese balloons were detected moving across the median line separating Taiwan from China, with three flying directly above the island, Taipei's defence ministry has said.

A graphic released by the ministry on Wednesday showed three balloons headed northeast above Taiwan after appearing "southwest of Ching-Chuan-Kang", home to a military airbase in the western city of Taichung.

The lowest altitude measured for one of them was 12,000 feet (3,658 metres).

Tuesday's balloon incidents came less than two weeks before the self-ruled island will hold a pivotal election and was the second consecutive day such objects were detected above Taiwan.

The ministry began reporting them for the first time in December, publicly identifying six incidents.

It said on Wednesday it was "closely monitoring and will take appropriate measures" on the balloons, depending on the "nature, altitude and possible hazards of the targets".

'Grey zone' tactics

Conflict expert Ou Sifu of Taiwan's Institute of National Defense and Security Research said the balloons are "for military coercion and psychological warfare".

Recommended

"The presidential election is coming and balloons are a kind of military intimidating tool," he said, adding that China wished to influence more "pro-Beijing votes".

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has in recent years ramped up military and political pressures against the government of President Tsai Ing-wen.

It has sent in unprecedented numbers of warplanes and naval vessels around the island, dubbed by conflict experts as "grey zone" tactics that serve to intimidate Taiwan's military.

Beijing has also refused to engage with Tsai during her tenure, as she does not acknowledge China's claim on Taiwan.

Her deputy Lai Ching-te - a self-proclaimed "pragmatic worker for Taiwan's independence" - is the current frontrunner for the January 13 election.

Beijing has dubbed him a "troublemaker" and a "separatist".

RelatedTaiwan reports more Chinese military activity as election approaches
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive