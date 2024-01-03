Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised Islam Cehanfer, one of the so-called leaders of the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK, in the countryside of Pencevin, Suleymaniye, Iraq, approximately 200 kilometres away from the Turkish border.

According to information obtained from security sources, MIT followed the activities of PKK/YPG's so-called battalion chief Islam Cehanfer, codenamed "Berhudan Kelhor", of Iranian origin.

With the operation it organised, MIT neutralised Islam Cehanfer in the Penjevin countryside, 200 kilometres away from the Turkish border.