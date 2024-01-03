TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq
Security sources indicate that the Iranian national, Islam Cehanfer, was the so-called battalion chief of the terrorist organisation and responsible for the treatment of terrorists.
MİT neutralised Islam Cehanfer in the Penjevin countryside, 200 kilometres away from the Turkish border. / Photo: AA
January 3, 2024

Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised Islam Cehanfer, one of the so-called leaders of the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK, in the countryside of Pencevin, Suleymaniye, Iraq, approximately 200 kilometres away from the Turkish border.

According to information obtained from security sources, MIT followed the activities of PKK/YPG's so-called battalion chief Islam Cehanfer, codenamed "Berhudan Kelhor", of Iranian origin.

With the operation it organised, MIT neutralised Islam Cehanfer in the Penjevin countryside, 200 kilometres away from the Turkish border.

It was reported that Cehanfer, who took responsibility for PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG members and treated injured organisation members during his time in Syria, was active in Iraq and Syria.

SOURCE:AA
