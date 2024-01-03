WORLD
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon warn against 'devastating' Gaza war escalation
UN peacekeeping forces are concerned about the potential for escalation following the death of Hamas' deputy chief in Beirut which could have devastating consequences for Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel both.
Hamas' deputy chief Saleh al Arouri was killed on January 2 along with his bodyguards in a strike by Israel, which has vowed to destroy Hamas. / Photo: AFP Archive
January 3, 2024

UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon have warned that increased hostilities could prove "devastating", a day after a presumed Israeli strike killed Hamas's deputy leader in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

"We are deeply concerned at any potential for escalation that could have devastating consequences for people on both sides," UNIFIL deputy spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said on Wednesday.

"We continue to implore all parties cease their fire, and any interlocutors with influence to urge restraint."

The strike on Tuesday killed Saleh al Arouri, deputy head of Hamas, in Beirut's southern suburbs, two Lebanese security officials told AFP news agency, blaming Israel.

Hamas confirmed Aruri's death, which Lebanese state media said came in an Israeli drone strike that also killed six others.

Hamas said Arouri would be buried on Thursday in Beirut's Shatila Palestinian refugee camp.

The attack marked an escalation in the nearly three-month-old war.

Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily border fire with Israel since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

More than 160 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah members but also more than 20 civilians including three journalists, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, at least five civilians and nine soldiers have been killed, according to figures from the military.

Killing won't go 'unpunished'

Arouri, one of Hamas's principal military strategists, was the first senior official of the movement killed during the war.

The strike was also the first on the Lebanese capital since hostilities began.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group warned that the killing "will not go unanswered or unpunished".

The group's leader Hassan Nasrallah was set to give a much-awaited televised speech on Wednesday.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari did not directly comment on Arouri's killing but said the military was "highly prepared for any scenario" in its aftermath.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
