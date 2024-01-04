TÜRKİYE
Turkish intel 'neutralises' PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq
PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.
The anti-terror operation came after the December 29 PKK terror attack that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq. / Photo: AA Arhive
January 4, 2024

Turkish intelligence has "neutralized" a PKK terrorist plotting an attack against Türkiye in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, security sources have said on Thursday.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had found that Sadik Seyh Ahmet, a PKK/KCK terrorist, was operating in the rural areas of Iraq's Sulaymaniyah and Penjwin regions, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The terrorist, who was found to be plotting terror attacks against Türkiye, was tracked down by Turkish intelligence and taken down by its operation.

The terrorist, who came to Türkiye at the start of the anti-regime movements in Syria, returned to Syria in 2015 and carried out armed activities within the PKK/YPG.

It was also found that Ahmet, who had been operating in different positions on behalf of the terror group in Syria for a long time, later moved to Iraq and finally acted with the so-called high-level members of the terror group located on the Iraqi-Iranian border.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The anti-terror operation came after the December 29 PKK terror attack that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq. Turkish air strikes, since then, have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria and neutralized senior terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

