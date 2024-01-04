WORLD
Israel kills over 30 Palestinians forced in Gaza ‘safe’ zones
Within three days, six separate deadly Israeli strikes targeted civilians in Rafah City in southern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of children and women.
A boy sits next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
January 4, 2024

The Israeli army committed six massacres within three days by forcibly pushing people to areas that were claimed to be "safe" in Rafah City in southern Gaza, and then bombing them, resulting in the death of 31 people, the Gaza government's media office said on Thursday.

“The genocidal war against civilians, children, and women in the Gaza Strip will remain a stain on humanity and all the world who witnessed these crimes and remained inactive to put an end to this immoral genocide war,” the office said in a statement.

The office urged the international community “to put an end to the comprehensive genocidal war by the Israeli occupation army in the Palestinian enclave.”

The Israeli army airdrops leaflets, urging people to evacuate to so-called “safe” areas.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,313 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,296 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

SOURCE:AA
