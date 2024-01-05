Friday, January 5, 2024

1409 GMT — Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine offered to move some residents from its capital to safety, after Kiev's forces pounded the city with intense bouts of shelling.

The offer came a day after overnight shelling wounded at least two people and knocked out glass from high-rise buildings, prompting panic among residents.

"I see several appeals on social media where people write: We are scared, help us get to a safe place," Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video message.

He said residents would be transported to the towns of Stary Oskol and Gubkin, further from the border, where they would be housed in "comfortable conditions".

"I will appeal to my colleagues, the governors of other regions, to help us," he said.

1841 GMT — Türkiye 'ready' to hold Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdogan to Zelenskyy

Türkiye is "ready" to undertake the role of a facilitator and host talks to ensure peace in Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Türkiye is making "intense efforts" to stop the bloodshed in both Ukraine and the Palestine and to ensure permanent peace, Erdogan said.

He added that it is important for the Black Sea grain corridor to be restructured and become operational, and that he continues diplomatic contacts for this purpose.

A ceasefire should be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible and the door should be opened for peace, the Turkish leader added.

1448 GMT — Russia claims it downed Ukrainian missile, drones

Russia claimed that it downed a Ukrainian missile and drones launched to strike the country’s territory.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed Ukraine attempted to conduct an attack using a Neptune cruise missile.

“The Ukrainian missile was detected and destroyed by air defence systems on duty over the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” it said.

A statement earlier in the day also claimed that Ukraine attempted to strike Russia using drones. The statement indicated that Russian air defence systems shot down 36 drones over the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, and one drone over the country’s Krasnodar region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claims.

1418 GMT — Kiev claims Russia attacked Ukraine using North Korean missiles

Kiev claimed that Russia conducted airstrikes on Ukraine using North Korean missiles, mirroring a statement made a day earlier by the US.

“There is no longer any disguise... As part of its outright genocidal war, the Russian Federation for the first time struck at the territory of Ukraine with missiles received from... North Korea,” Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on X.

Podolyak’s comments came hours after Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that remnants from missiles found in the eastern Ukrainian region show they were not produced by Russia.

“We are conducting all the necessary research. I will say in advance that the markings have been erased from these missiles, but what we can see is the country of manufacture is not the Russian Federation,” Synyehubov said during a briefing, Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

