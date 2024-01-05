TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ‘neutralises’ 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
January 5, 2024

Turkish security forces “neutralise” two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the ministry on Friday.

“We continue to fight terrorism effectively and decisively at its source,” the ministry said on X.

Operation Claw-Lock

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTurkish intel 'neutralises' PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq
