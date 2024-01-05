A plan by Israel's military to mount an internal investigation into the October 7 Hamas blitz that caught Israel off guard has drawing strong criticism from some of the hardline and extremist ministers in PM Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government.

Israeli armed forces chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, informed the security cabinet of the planned inquiry during a briefing late on Thursday evening. The briefing was meant to be closed but some of it was aired by Israeli media, including criticism by several ministers who were present.

The army's chief spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said on Friday that the military is still planning the investigation. But he said it would include a look at the chain of command, decision making and former officials.

He said the investigation aims "to improve the army" and is not meant to replace any future external investigations.

The October 7 blitz by Hamas fighters, in which Israel said some 1100 people were killed and about 240 taken captives, blindsided the country's advanced security apparatus and exposed Netanyahu to massive criticism.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas says its raid on Israel that surprised its arch-enemy was orchestrated in response to regular Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque, illegal settler violence in occupied West Bank and to put Palestine question "back on the table."

In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside Gaza, including towns and other communities as far as 24 kilometres from the Gaza fence.

In some places they are said to have gunned down many soldiers as Israel's military scrambled to muster a response. And upon return to Gaza, they also took scores of captives, including Israeli military personnel and civilians.

Dozens of the captives were later exchanged for Palestinians incarcerating in Israeli dungeons.

Since then, Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza from air, land and sea, killing nearly 23,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, wounding around 58,000 and uprooting nearly two million people in the tiny coastal enclave.