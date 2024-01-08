WORLD
Armed gangs kill 17 across three villages in northwestern Nigeria
Armed gangs attack three villages in Nigeria's Kaduna state, killing at least 17 and kidnapping 58, reports say.
According to Sunday's reports, attacks on three villages in the Kauru district were perpetrated by gang members. / Photo: AP Archive
January 8, 2024

Armed gang members have killed at least 17 people in attacks in northwestern Nigeria's Kaduna state.

The gang members carried out attacks on three villages in Kauru district, reports said Sunday.

At least 17 people lost their lives and 58 people were kidnapped.

Nigeria has recently been facing attacks by armed gangs in different parts of the country as well as by the terrorist organisations Boko Haram and ISWAP, the West African branch of Daesh.

In Nigeria, kidnappings for ransom are also common, even though the punishment for the crime of kidnapping is death.

The gunmen usually target villages, schools and travellers in the north of the country, demanding high amounts in ransom.

