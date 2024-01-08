US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was holding more talks with Arab leaders as part of a diplomatic push to stop the Israeli war on Gaza from spreading further.

Blinken met the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the United Arab Emirates and was due later on Monday to hold talks in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the oasis town of Al Ula before heading on to Israel.

Blinken stressed to Sheikh Mohammed Washington's commitment to "securing lasting regional peace that ensures Israel's security and advances the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The two also discussed the importance of ending the conflict in Sudan, Miller said.

Blinken visited Jordan and Qatar on Sunday, and sought to reassure Arab officials that the United States opposes the displacement of Palestinians outside Gaza, and instead wants Israel's Muslim-majority neighbours to play a role in Gaza's future governance.

Blinken is making his fourth trip to the region since Hamas gunmen from Gaza attacked southern Israel on October 7, prompting Israel to launch its military offensive against the Palestinians in the coastal enclave.

Regional tensions

He is asking states to try to reduce tensions that have already sparked violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and led to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes.