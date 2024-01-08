Ambassador Sedat Onal, Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN, has met with the newly appointed UN's Gaza humanitarian coordinator, Sigrid Kaag, in New York.

Onal expressed Türkiye's full support to the UN efforts in facilitating "unhindered, urgent and scaled-up" humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the Turkish mission to the UN said on X on Monday.

Kaag officially began her role on Monday as Gaza's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator.

In late December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.