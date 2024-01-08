TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's UN envoy meets new Gaza coordinator to discuss aid initiatives
The Turkish ambassador reaffirms Türkiye's backing for the UN's humanitarian initiatives in Gaza during the meeting.
Türkiye's UN envoy meets new Gaza coordinator to discuss aid initiatives
Sedat Onal expresses Türkiye's full support to UN efforts in facilitating "unhindered, urgent and scaled-up" humanitarian assistance to Gaza. / Photo: Turkish Mission to the UN / Others
January 8, 2024

Ambassador Sedat Onal, Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN, has met with the newly appointed UN's Gaza humanitarian coordinator, Sigrid Kaag, in New York.

Onal expressed Türkiye's full support to the UN efforts in facilitating "unhindered, urgent and scaled-up" humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the Turkish mission to the UN said on X on Monday.

Kaag officially began her role on Monday as Gaza's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator.

In late December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.

Recommended

She will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.

Kaag has also been mandated to establish a UN mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states not party to the conflict.

RelatedWestern hypocrisy on Gaza fuels a geopolitical rift: Türkiye's FM Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan