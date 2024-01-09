Airbus is nearing an order from Delta Air Lines for dozens of wide body jets including extra A350-1000 aircraft, industry sources have told Reuters.

Depending on last-minute negotiations, a deal could be made public as early as Friday when the US carrier reports its fourth-quarter earnings, they said.

Airbus declined to comment. Delta said it does not comment on industry speculation.

While the Atlanta-based carrier placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets in 2022, it has primarily been an Airbus customer.

At the end of September, the company had 65 Airbus A330 and 28 A350-900 wide-bodies, with commitments to purchase another 16 each.