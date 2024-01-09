BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Airbus is set to secure massive plane order from Delta Air Lines
The twin aisle jets are expected to help the company to grow its network in Asia-Pacific, which has lagged behind the US and Europe in global travel demand recovery after the pandemic.
Airbus is set to secure massive plane order from Delta Air Lines
Airlines are also scrambling to order new planes to renew existing fleets amid fears of a shortage in coming years. / Photo: Reuters archive
January 9, 2024

Airbus is nearing an order from Delta Air Lines for dozens of wide body jets including extra A350-1000 aircraft, industry sources have told Reuters.

Depending on last-minute negotiations, a deal could be made public as early as Friday when the US carrier reports its fourth-quarter earnings, they said.

Airbus declined to comment. Delta said it does not comment on industry speculation.

While the Atlanta-based carrier placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets in 2022, it has primarily been an Airbus customer.

At the end of September, the company had 65 Airbus A330 and 28 A350-900 wide-bodies, with commitments to purchase another 16 each.

RelatedNew Russian jet aims to challenge Airbus, Boeing
Recommended

'Post-pandemic growth'

The twin-aisle jets are expected to help the company grow its network in Asia-Pacific, which has lagged behind the US and Europe in global travel demand recovery after the pandemic.

However, US airlines are betting on the region as the next source of high-margin revenue at a time of soaring costs. In the current quarter, Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines are estimated to increase seats on their flights to the region by more than 70% from a year ago.

Airlines are also scrambling to order new planes to renew existing fleets amid fears of a shortage in coming years.

Airbus last year set an industry record for gross and net orders.

RelatedAirbus to stop making struggling A380 superjumbo in 2021
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul