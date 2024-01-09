Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain have filed a complaint with the United Nations civil aviation agency against Iran over a 2020 plane crash that killed 176 people.

In a joint statement on Monday, the four countries — which all had citizens aboard the flight — accused Tehran of "using weapons against a civil aircraft in flight in breach of its international legal obligations."

Four years to the day after the tragedy, the countries have opened "dispute settlement proceedings" with the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the filing was "an important step in our commitment to ensuring that the families of the victims impacted by this tragedy get the justice they deserve."

The ICAO did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.