President Joe Biden was kept in the dark over his defence secretary's cancer diagnosis and subsequent hospitalisations for about a month, the White House has admitted, as details of Lloyd Austin's deeply unusual disappearance raised questions about leadership of the world's top military.

The 70-year-old's failure to disclose his hospitalisation has prompted an extraordinary row in Washington and could be embarrassing for Biden, who faces multiple foreign crises in his reelection campaign year, including in Israel and Ukraine.

After days of refusal to issue details, the Pentagon came out on Tuesday with its first full account of Austin's health issues, but the new transparency came too late for a clearly upset White House.

According to two of his doctors from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Austin's prostate cancer was detected as a result of routine screening in early December.

He underwent minor surgery to treat it on December 22, returning home the following day, the doctors said, referring to a procedure the Pentagon had previously been describing as "elective."

However, Austin was readmitted to the same hospital on January 1 due to complications "including nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain," they said.

"Initial evaluation revealed a urinary tract infection," while medical personnel found "abdominal fluid collections impairing the function of his small intestines" after Austin was moved to intensive care on January 2.

Outcry both from Democratic allies

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby made clear that Austin had not followed procedures.

"It is not optimal for a situation like this to go as long as it did without the commander-in-chief knowing about it or the national security adviser knowing about it, or frankly other leaders at the Department of Defence," Kirby said during a briefing at the White House.

"It's not the way this is supposed to happen... It's not good. We want to make sure that it doesn't happen again."

Kirby insisted that Biden retains "complete confidence" in Austin and was looking forward to having him back at the Pentagon.