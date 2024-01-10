A Kenyan court gave authorities 14 days to prosecute a suspected cult leader or face having to release him after he was detained over the deaths of hundreds of his followers.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie has seen his nine-month detention extended on several occasions already as an investigation continues into what happened in Shakahola forest near the Indian Ocean coast, where piles of human remains were discovered last April.

The former taxi driver, detained on April 14, is accused of inciting hundreds of his evangelical Good News International Church followers to starve themselves to death in order "to meet Jesus", according to a Senate report.

Mackenzie and his co-accused are believed to have prevented his followers from breaking a fast or trying to escape from the forest.

The apparent massacre has met with incomprehension in Kenya, a majority Christian country with around 4,000 officially registered "churches", according to government data.

But the country of 53 million has struggled to regulate unscrupulous churches and cults that engage in criminality.

"This is the longest pre-charge detention in the history of the country" since the constitution was redrafted in 2010, said Judge Yusuf Abdallah Shikanda.

He said a prosecution would have to follow or else Mackenzie and 29 co-accused could be released in two weeks time.

Prosecutors had in September called for 180 days more to hold Mackenzie from that point but Shikanda noted that 117 days had since elapsed.