Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has commemorated January 10 Working Journalists Day, stressing that fair media culture is an indispensable element of a more prosperous and peaceful world.

In a statement released by the Directorate of Communications on Wednesday, Altun stressed that "one of the most important problems of today's world is the 'Crisis of Truth,'" with incessant disinformation campaigns becoming a major challenge around the globe.

With communication opportunities improving day by day and access to information becoming easier, a crucial need has emerged to access accurate information in its purest and simplest form, he said.

"All journalists who work in the light of the truth and in line with the principles of professional ethics should be recognised as members of a highly respected profession," Altun said.

"We consider the maintenance of a fair media culture in our country and the international arena as one of the indispensable elements of a more prosperous and peaceful world."

Related Istanbul newspaper sheds light on 'largest journalist massacre in history'

Journalists in Palestine's Gaza