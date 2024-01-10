Türkiye's preparations for regulating crypto assets are nearly finished, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has said.

Simsek told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that the intense interest in crypto trading platforms, especially during the pandemic and afterwards, led to abuses on some platforms, creating risks for users, adding: “With crypto asset regulations, our primary goal is to create a safer space and eliminate potential risks.”

“We also aim to pave the way for the development of blockchain technology and the crypto asset ecosystem," he added.

Simsek said they have taken necessary steps to prevent abuse on crypto platforms and risks for users in order to get Türkiye off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) international crime watchdog.

The Turkish Central Bank and the ministry's financial crimes investigation board already had information on crypto transactions, but it was insufficient, he said.

Inclusive definitions set for crypto assets