Indigenous leader found dead in northern Mexico border state
The mystery surrounding Aronia Wilson's death as Sonora authorities explore personal motives within her immediate circle.
Prosecutors said they had ruled out Wilson’s “political or similar activities” as a motivating factor. Photo: Twitter / Others
January 11, 2024

Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora has said that a local Cucapah Indigenous leader, Aronia Wilson, has been found dead.

Sonora state prosecutors said on Wednesday that they are questioning a person of interest in the death of Wilson, and that initial investigations point to motives related to her immediate circle of friends, family or acquaintances.

Prosecutors said they had ruled out Wilson’s “political or similar activities” as a motivating factor. They did not give a cause of death.

Known in Mexico as Cucapahs, members of the Cocopah Indian Tribe also live across the border in Arizona, near Yuma.

In 2020, the Cocopah Indian Tribe complained about a border barrier on their land, which they said would cut access to tribal members in Mexico.

