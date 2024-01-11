Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that his country has achieved a significant normalisation in its relations with Türkiye.

In an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Wednesday, Mitsotakis noted that the normalisation is reflected in concrete developments such as a visa facilitation scheme announced during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Athens in December, fighting irregular migration and negotiations to improve bilateral economic and commercial ties.

Recalling that he and Erdogan met three times last year, Mitsotakis noted that he is much more optimistic about prospects for Greek-Turkish relations.

He noted that there are numerous disputes between the two countries which Athens intends to approach in a good mood to resolve.

He added, however, that Greece and Türkiye should be able to learn to co-exist in a region tested by various challenges even if their differences remain unsolved.