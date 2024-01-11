TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Greek PM Mitsotakis hails significant normalisation in Türkiye relations
Recalling that he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip  Erdogan three times last year, Kyriakos Mitsotakis notes that he is much more optimistic over prospects for Greek-Turkish relations.
Greek PM Mitsotakis hails significant normalisation in Türkiye relations
In December 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held discussions with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. / Photo: AA Archive  / Others
January 11, 2024

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that his country has achieved a significant normalisation in its relations with Türkiye.

In an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Wednesday, Mitsotakis noted that the normalisation is reflected in concrete developments such as a visa facilitation scheme announced during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Athens in December, fighting irregular migration and negotiations to improve bilateral economic and commercial ties.

Recalling that he and Erdogan met three times last year, Mitsotakis noted that he is much more optimistic about prospects for Greek-Turkish relations.

He noted that there are numerous disputes between the two countries which Athens intends to approach in a good mood to resolve.

He added, however, that Greece and Türkiye should be able to learn to co-exist in a region tested by various challenges even if their differences remain unsolved.

RelatedTürkiye, Greece announce Athens Declaration to improve friendly relations
Recommended

Erdogan's visit to Athens

Last month, Türkiye and Greece announced the “Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness” during Erdogan’s official visit to the Greek capital.

"There is no issue between Türkiye and Greece that cannot be resolved," Erdogan said during the trip.

"It will be in the interest of the entire region to reach a just, lasting, and sustainable solution to Cyprus issue based on realities on the island," he added.

RelatedTürkiye envisions new era in relations with Greece on upcoming visit
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan