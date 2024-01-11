BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Google cuts hundreds of jobs in assistant, devices and services units
As part of the move, the co-founders of Google-owned Fitbit, James Park and Eric Friedman, as well as other Fitbit leaders, are leaving Google.
Google cuts hundreds of jobs in assistant, devices and services units
As of September 2023, Alphabet had 182,381 employees across the world./ Photo: AP Archive
January 11, 2024

Alphabet's Google has said it is laying off hundreds of people working on its voice-activated Google Assistant software and is eliminating a similar number of roles in the company's Devices and Services team.

The layoffs at Google Assistant, first reported by news platform Semafor, are a part of organizational changes that have been in place since the second-half of 2023, which included layoffs at the company's mapping app Waze.

A few hundred roles are being eliminated in the company's Devices and Services team, with the majority in the 1P AR hardware team, the company said on Wednesday, confirming a report by tech media website 9to5Google, which first reported the reorganization.

As part of the move, the co-founders of Google-owned Fitbit, James Park and Eric Friedman, as well as other Fitbit leaders, are leaving Google, the 9to5Google report said.

"Throughout second-half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally", a spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson did not specify the number of roles being impacted. It is not immediately clear how many people are part of the Google Assistant software and Devices and Services teams.

RelatedGoogle urges governments to embrace AI as innovation framework
Recommended

Race to build generative AI

As of September 2023, Alphabet had 182,381 employees across the world. ​

Google and other tech companies have been racing to build some form of generative AI into new or existing products.

Last October, the company said it plans to add generative AI features from its Bard chatbot into Google's version of a virtual assistant that aims to provide personalised help with reasoning and generative capabilities on mobile devices.

RelatedGoogle reveals new AI model that can adapt to new situations
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul