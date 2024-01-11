The Congo River has risen to its highest level in more than 60 years, causing flooding throughout the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Congo Republic that has killed more than 300 people over the past months.

Ferry Mowa, a hydrology specialist at the DRC riverways authority, part of the transport ministry, said his office had flagged the high water level in late December, warning that almost the entire flood plain of the capital Kinshasa, which sits on the banks of the river, could be affected.

On Wednesday, the river reached 6.20 metres above sea level, just shy of the 1961 record of 6.26 metres, he said, adding that the flooding had followed exceptionally high rains inland.

"It is imperative that people who live around the river move", Mowa said.

Several neighbourhoods in DRC's densely populated Kinshasa have flooded, as well as communities in more than a dozen provinces, DRC's social and humanitarian affairs ministry said.

Nearly 300 people have died and 300,000 households have been affected, with tens of thousands of houses destroyed, it said in a statement last week.

DRC's social and humanitarian affairs minister, Modeste Mutinga, said that a meeting will be held on Thursday to evaluate further humanitarian aid.

In neighbouring Congo Republic, whose capital Brazzaville also sits on the banks across the river, at least 17 people have died in floods across eight departments including the capital, with more than 60,000 households affected, authorities said.

No prevention plan