CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
Hundreds dead as Congo River basin submerged by floods
Nearly 300 people have died and 300,000 households have been affected, with tens of thousands of houses destroyed, DRC's social and humanitarian affairs ministry said.
Hundreds dead as Congo River basin submerged by floods
Some residents use shovels to paddle their way through flooded streets where water had risen to the roof level of some homes. / Photo: Reuters
January 11, 2024

The Congo River has risen to its highest level in more than 60 years, causing flooding throughout the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Congo Republic that has killed more than 300 people over the past months.

Ferry Mowa, a hydrology specialist at the DRC riverways authority, part of the transport ministry, said his office had flagged the high water level in late December, warning that almost the entire flood plain of the capital Kinshasa, which sits on the banks of the river, could be affected.

On Wednesday, the river reached 6.20 metres above sea level, just shy of the 1961 record of 6.26 metres, he said, adding that the flooding had followed exceptionally high rains inland.

"It is imperative that people who live around the river move", Mowa said.

Several neighbourhoods in DRC's densely populated Kinshasa have flooded, as well as communities in more than a dozen provinces, DRC's social and humanitarian affairs ministry said.

Nearly 300 people have died and 300,000 households have been affected, with tens of thousands of houses destroyed, it said in a statement last week.

DRC's social and humanitarian affairs minister, Modeste Mutinga, said that a meeting will be held on Thursday to evaluate further humanitarian aid.

In neighbouring Congo Republic, whose capital Brazzaville also sits on the banks across the river, at least 17 people have died in floods across eight departments including the capital, with more than 60,000 households affected, authorities said.

No prevention plan

Recommended

Some residents use shovels to paddle their way through flooded streets where water had risen to the roof level of some homes. The flood water has also swept thousands of discarded plastic bottles and other debris that now clog streets.

In the Ngaliema municipality in western Kinshasa, the home of local resident Helene was plunged under water.

"I've lived in this neighbourhood since I was born and I've never experienced such an event, but I don't have the means to go and live elsewhere," she said.

Raphael Tshimanga Muamba, director of a Congo Basin research centre in the DRC, called for a fund to help manage natural disasters and adapt to climate change.

He said DRC has no flood disaster prevention plan.

"I am not surprised to see that the water level is increasing to this extent," said 18-year-old climate activist Ketsia Passou.

"What surprises me the most is the silence of the authorities in helping these families who are suffering the effects of climate change."

Poor urban planning and weak infrastructure have made some African countries vulnerable to flash floods after intense rains, which have become more frequent due to climate change.

RelatedDeath toll from DRC floods tops 400, over 5,500 missing
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter