Türkiye transferred 85 more patients and wounded in Palestine's Gaza from Egypt to Turkish soil, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

Two planes carrying patients and their companions landed in the capital Ankara on Thursday night.

A total of “85 patients and injured individuals from Gaza are being brought to Türkiye this evening from Egypt.

Accompanied by a group of 106 escorts, the patients will receive medical treatment in our country,” Koca announced on X.