World-renowned artists have drawn attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through their music at the "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Child Artists Exhibition" hosted in Istanbul.

The exhibition, organised by Türkiye's Communications Directorate to shed light on the human tragedy in Palestine's Gaza from the perspective of children, attracted significant interest from foreign artists.

Lebanese-Swedish singer Maher Zain and Tunisian singer Emel Mathlouthi, known for their efforts to raise awareness about global issues, filmed music videos for songs dedicated to Gaza's plight at the exhibition held in Taksim Square Istanbul.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun emphasised that the exhibition calls to stop the massacre in Gaza and establish lasting peace globally.

"Unfortunately, a large part of the world is turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to the extremely heavy and painful attacks on children. We invite the world to listen to the cries of children who are left helpless amid war and destruction," he said on Friday.

'How traumatised the children of Palestine are.'

The exhibition, inaugurated on December 29 with the attendance of Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan, has drawn both local and foreign visitors and substantial interest from the international press.

Maher Zain, expressing his admiration for the exhibition, remarked, "The exhibition features beautiful and truly impressive artworks. It reflects what goes on in the minds and hearts of Palestinian and Gazan children."

"When someone asks us to draw a picture, we pour out what's inside us. These drawings reveal what goes on in these children's minds. We can see how traumatised these Gazan children are," he added.

Zain expressed hope for a swift end to the assaults, emphasising the responsibility he feels as an artist to use his art to showcase reality. He revealed plans to release a song titled "Ya Habibi Ya Filistin (Oh My Beloved Palestine)" dedicated to Palestine.