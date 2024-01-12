WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN decries 'systematic' Israeli refusal to north Gaza access for aid supply
The United Nations official says that Israel's obstruction of the transfer of humanitarian aid to northern Gaza is inhumane.
UN decries 'systematic' Israeli refusal to north Gaza access for aid supply
Throughout the hostilities, aid deliveries to northern Gaza have been restricted, and the area experienced a complete cut-off from external aid for several weeks earlier in the conflict. / Photo: AP Archive
January 12, 2024

The United Nations humanitarian office has said that Israeli authorities were systematically denying it access to northern Gaza to deliver aid and this had significantly hindered the humanitarian operation there.

"The operations in the north have become increasingly more complicated," said Andrea De Domenico, head of the office for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, on Friday.

"We have systematic refusal from the Israeli side of our effort to get there, to access the north."

Israeli authorities and COGAT - an Israeli Defence Ministry agency tasked with coordinating aid deliveries into Palestinian territories - did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Israel has previously denied blocking the entry of aid.

The Israeli offensive launched in the wake of a deadly rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct. 7 has displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million population, killed thousands of women and children, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and caused acute shortages of food, water and medicine.

Since the start of hostilities, aid deliveries to northern Gaza have been limited, and the area was cut off altogether from external aid for weeks earlier in the conflict.

Related'It has felt like 100 years': Israeli war on Gaza nears hundred days

UN condemns Israel's atrocities

De Domenico said Israel was concerned about fuel deliveries and other supplies that could be diverted to Hamas, and had been reluctant to authorise aid deliveries to hospitals in north Gaza.

Recommended

"In particular, they have been very systematic in not allowing us to support hospitals, which is something that is reaching a level of inhumanity that, for me, is beyond comprehension," he said.

De Domenico said OCHA had not been authorised to return to Jabalia and was allowed to bring only a very precise quantity of fuel to Al Shifa Hospital that would last for a determined period.

In separate comments, the UN human rights office said that Israel, facing genocide accusations at the top UN court in The Hague this week, had repeatedly failed to uphold international humanitarian law.

RelatedFulfilling the fantasy: Why many Western leaders support Israel’s violence

"We've repeatedly highlighted Israel's recurring failures to uphold the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law: distinction, proportionality and precautions in carrying out attacks," said Elizabeth Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"The High Commissioner has stressed that breaches of these obligations risk exposure to liability for war crimes, and has also warned of the risks of other atrocity crimes."

Israel has denied allegations that it has committed war crimes.

RelatedLive blog: Palestinian death toll tops 23,700 amid genocide hearing at ICJ
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit