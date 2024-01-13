Turkish intelligence has “neutralised” a PKK/KCK terrorist in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, security sources has said.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has been closely monitoring the actions of the terrorist Faik Aydin, codenamed Renas Raperin, said the sources on Saturday.

MIT found out that the terrorist pressured the local population in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah region to support and join the PKK terror group.

Aydin, who was also recruiting new terror members from Europe, was targeted during Türkiye’s cross-border anti-terror operation conducted 160 kilometres (99 miles) beyond Türkiye’s border with Iraq.

Turkish intel agency determined that Aydin was involved in the youth and social activities of the terrorist group in Europe as the PKK/KCK terror group has not been able to find recruits recently.

The terrorist, who joined the armed staff of the group by moving to northern Iraq in 2015 after carrying out activities in several European countries for many years, had an arrest record on charges of "membership in an armed terrorist organisation".

Nine Turkish soldiers killed