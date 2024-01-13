WORLD
Lai Ching-te of the ruling liberal Democratic Progressive Party has won the 2024 Taiwan presidential election after a raucous campaign in which he pitched himself as the defender of Taiwan's democratic way of life.
Lai received over 5.39 million votes out of around 14 million so far [Photo: AP] / AP
January 13, 2024

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate William Lai Ching-te is set to claim victory in presidential election as both opposition candidates conceded their defeat.

So far, Lai received over 5.39 million votes out of around 14 million cast as turn out remained around 70 percent, local broadcaster TaiwanPlus reported.

Main opposition Kuomintang’s candidate Hou Yu-ih received 4.47 million votes, while Ko Wen -je of Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) got 3.53 million votes. Both have conceded their defeat.

SOURCE:AFP
