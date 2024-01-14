WORLD
3 MIN READ
Maldives demands withdrawal of Indian troops by March 15
New Delhi considers the Indian Ocean archipelago to be within its sphere of influence but the country has shifted to China's orbit, the Maldives's largest external creditor.
Maldives demands withdrawal of Indian troops by March 15
In his campaign, Mohamed Muizzu called New Delhi's huge influence a threat to sovereignty and pledged to remove Indian troops. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 14, 2024

The Maldives has called for India to withdraw troops from its territory by March 15, an official said, in a step that will further strain ties between South Asian neighbours.

President Mohamed Muizzu won the election last year with a pledge to end the Maldives' "India first" policy, in a region where New Delhi and Beijing compete for influence.

A small contingent of around 80 Indian soldiers are stationed on the Indian Ocean archipelago to provide support for military equipment given to the Maldives by New Delhi and assist in humanitarian activities in the region. Muizzu proposed their removal in talks at the foreign ministry between senior delegations from both countries.

RelatedNo 'licence to bully us', says Maldives president as India row deepens

"In this meeting, on behalf of President Muizzu, the Maldivian delegation proposed the removal of Indian troops by March 15," Ahmed Nazim, Policy Director at the President's Office told reporters on Sunday.

"This date was proposed in the agenda by the government and specifically the president. These discussions are ongoing."

Recommended

In his campaign, Muizzu called New Delhi's huge influence a threat to sovereignty and pledged to remove Indian troops.

"The most important point to note here is that Indian troops cannot stay in the Maldives. That's the policy of this government. It is also the president's pledge and what the people of Maldives want," Nazim added.

A spokesperson for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

China and the Maldives upgraded their relationship during Muizzu's first state visit to Beijing last week by agreeing to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership" that sets the stage for the Asian giant to up its investments in the Maldives.

The Maldives owes China $1.37B, or around 20 percent of its public debt, according to World Bank data.

RelatedIndia agrees to withdraw its troops from Maldives
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit