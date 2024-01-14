Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq and Syria destroyed 24 PKK terror targets on Sunday, including high-ranking terrorists, according to Türkiye's National Defense Ministry.

Air operations were conducted against targets in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, and Asos regions of Iraq, along with parts of northern Syria, in line with Türkiye's right to self-defe nse arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter, the ministry said in a statement.

Targets included caves, hideouts, depots storing ammunition and other materials, shelters, and even a natural gas production facility. These sites were evaluated to be housing senior terrorists.

Security forces cracked down on PKK terrorists following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers in a terror attack in northern Iraq Friday.