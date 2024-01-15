Monday, January 15, 2024

1814 GMT –– Switzerland agreed to host a global peace summit on Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Neutral Switzerland has previously acted as a broker to resolve conflicts and could now help find a resolution for the war that began when Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"At the request of the Ukrainian president, Switzerland has agreed to host a summit on the peace formula," the Swiss government said. "Further details are now being worked out."

Speaking alongside his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd at a press conference in Bern, Zelenskyy did not provide an extensive list of the participants of the planned peace summit but hinted about who he wanted to attend.

"We would like the Global South to be present ... it is important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia's aggression, and the whole world is for a just peace."

Neither Zelenskyy nor Amherd provided any details on when or where in Switzerland the summit might take place. They said their teams would begin organising it starting on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy was in Switzerland where he was due to meet other world leader s at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Among the dignitaries he could meet would be Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is also in Davos this week.

Ukraine said on Sunday that it was vital that Beijing was involved in talks to end the conflict.

Zelenskiy said on Monday China, one of Russia's key allies, played "a big role" in the world, and he wanted Beijing to take part.

"We would very much like China to be involved in our (peace) formula, as well as in the summit," he said. "But not everything depends on our wishes."

More updates 👇

1601 GMT –– Russian air strikes focus on Ukrainian military industry for now: Kiev

Russia has focused its recent air attacks on the Ukrainian military-industrial complex although the threat to energy facilities remains high, a senior military spy official was quoted as saying by the RBC-Ukraine news site.

Ukrainian officials have warned for months that Russia may target its energy system with missile and drone strikes for a second winter. Last year air strikes heavily damaged power facilities, causing blackouts for millions.

Asked about a spate of major Russian air strikes since December 29, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military spy agency, said the same trend had not repeated so far and listed various targets Russia had aimed at.

"These are primarily objects of our military-industrial complex, headquarters, control systems and separate units that are located on the front line," he was quoted as saying.

Skibitsky said the weapons used for the strikes were far from accurate, resulting in civilian suffering.

1524 GMT –– Ukraine says hit two Russian command aircraft

Ukraine said it had downed one Russian military jet over the Azov Sea and seriously damaged a bomber.

The Azov Sea lies between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow controls its entire coast after seizing large swathes of southern Ukraine during its invasion and the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Kyiv initially said it had downed both an A-50 Russian reconnaissance plane and an Il-22 bomber, but later said the latter made it back to base seriously damaged.

The A-50 is a Russian reconnaissance plane, equivalent to the AWACS (Airborne warning and control system) plane, used by NATO.

Moscow did not comment on the claims.

1448 GMT –– Romanian farmers, truck drivers protest near border with Ukraine

Hundreds of Romanian farmers and truck drivers protested near border crossings with Ukraine and near large cities across the country amid ongoing negotiations with the government over high business costs.

The demonstrations were mainly against the high cost of diesel, expensive insurance rates, European Union measures to protect the environment and pressures on the domestic market from imported Ukrainian agricultural goods.

Convoys of tractors and trucks began gathering six days ago on national roads, mainly near large cities in the EU and NATO states, slowing or blocking traffic.

The protesters' demands include a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments and separate lines at border crossings and the Black Sea port of Constanta for EU lorries and trucks from outside the bloc, including Ukraine.

1322 GMT –– EU's eastern members demand import duties on Ukraine grains

The European Union's eastern states are demanding the EU impose import duties on Ukraine grains, citing unfair competition, Hungary's agricultural ministry said.

The ministry said the farm ministers from Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia had sent a letter to the European Commission requesting the measures, saying cheaper agricultural products from Ukraine are eating into their export markets.

The five signatories are among six EU member states that produce significantly more wheat and maize than they need, which is key for European food safety and the EU's strategic sovereignty, the ministers said.

"This is why Brussels needs to introduce measures that protect the markets of member states bordering Ukraine while helping them make use of their full export potential," the letter signed by the ministers including Hungary's Farm Minister Istvan Nagy, said. "One of these could be introducing import duties on the most sensitive agricultural products."

1318 GMT –– Putin, Modi discuss Ukraine, wish each other well in elections: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing Ukraine and wishing each other well in upcoming elections, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders "expressed interest in further intensifying mutually beneficial bilateral ties" and touched upon "the situation in Ukraine", according to a statement posted on the Kremlin's website.

They also wished each other success in upcoming parliamentary elections in India and a presidential poll in Russia, it said.

India has maintained its traditionally friendly ties with Russia since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, even as it has remained close to Western countries including the US, while occasionally criticising Moscow's military campaign.

1100 GMT –– US to discuss with allies use of new sanctions against Russia

US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Europe and Japan this month, where he will coordinate with partners on the use of a new Russia sanctions authority that takes aim at financial institutions, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters news agency.