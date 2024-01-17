TÜRKİYE
Anadolu captures Israeli tanks' movements along border, buildings destroyed
The Turkish global news agency records Israeli army howitzer tanks moving along the border, pointing their barrels toward Palestine's Gaza as Israel continues to attack the city by land and by air.
Israel has pounded Palestine's Gaza since October 7, killing at least 24,448 Palestinians.  / Photo: AA / Others
January 17, 2024

Anadolu Agency crews have captured Israeli army attacks on various areas of illegally blockaded Gaza, as well as tanks’ movements along the border with the closed-off enclave.

The Israeli military continues to attack Gaza by land with howitzer tanks stationed at various points along the border, as well as from the air with warplanes and helicopters.

Howitzers on the Israeli side of the border were observed pointing their barrels toward Gaza, and Israeli army tanks were moving along the border.

While the smoke was rising from besieged Gaza, Shujaiya, and other northern neighborhoods targeted by the Israeli army, the Turkish global news agency crew on Wednesday recorded on camera the buildings in these areas being largely destroyed.

Israel has pounded Palestine's Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, killing at least 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 61,504 others, according to local health authorities. Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

