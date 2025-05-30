Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the distorted global system exacerbates inequalities and enslaves people to capitalism, emphasising that "I have repeatedly stated that we cannot legitimise interest or the interest-based economic system in any form."

“Just as we objected to the idea that ‘the world is bigger than five,’ I will not back down from the struggle to change the interest-based economic system; I will not only object, but I will also strive to produce and disseminate alternatives,” President Erdogan said at the Second Global Islamic Economy Forum, held in Istanbul in collaboration with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), Albaraka Turk Bank, Ibn Haldun University, and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

He said that opposing a global system that forces humanity into interest-based structures is a commendable and dignified stance, adding: “I will continue to advocate for an interest-free economy with a strong voice.”

The need for alternative paradigms in all areas is becoming more apparent, including a human-centred, fair, compassionate, and responsible paradigm in the economy, particularly in the financial sector, Erdogan said.

He noted that the current global economic system, with its problematic structure that prioritises consumption and profit maximisation, pushes human values to the background, exacerbates inequalities, and promotes unproductive growth.

He pointed out that while Muslims account for 25 percent of the world's population, Islamic finance is worth approximately $2.5 trillion.

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), the second largest organisation after the UN, with 57 member countries, accounts for around 11 percent of world trade, he said, noting that 25 percent of the population accounts for 9 percent of the global economy.

"As the Islamic world, we need to maximise the opportunities for finance, trade, and cooperation among us," he underlined.

Islamic economic principles stand out by focusing on justice, risk sharing, and social solidarity, he said.

He said the world is going through a difficult time, with escalating trade wars and heightened geopolitical crises, as well as issues such as high global debt, an ageing population, and climate change putting pressure on global economic growth.