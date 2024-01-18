TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's AK Party announces mayoral candidates as local elections approach
Turgut Altinok will represent Ankara, while Hamza Dag will represent Izmir in the upcoming March 31 local elections for the ruling AK Party.
Türkiye's AK Party announces mayoral candidates as local elections approach
On March 31, voters will choose mayors, district mayors, and local officials (mukhtars) in villages and neighborhoods across Türkiye. /Photo: AA / Others
January 18, 2024

The Turkish president and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party has announced 48 more mayoral candidates for the country's local elections in March.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan named on Thursday Turgut Altinok and Hamza Dag as the ruling AK Party's mayoral candidates in Ankara and Izmir, respectively.

Other mayoral candidates for 17 metropolitan and 31 provincial municipalities were also announced at a meeting of the AK Party in the capital Ankara in early January.

Erdogan already named Murat Kurum, who is currently a member of the Turkish parliament and previously served as the environment and urbanisation minister, for the Istanbul race.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced the 36 political parties eligible to run in the March 31 local elections.

Recommended

It said the voter rolls will be finalised on January 17, while the ballot positions for each party will be determined by a random drawing on January 27.

Political parties must submit their candidacy lists by January 31. Local election boards will begin printing ballots on February 16.

The final candidate lists will be released on March 3. Election campaigning will end from March 21 until the poll day.

On March 31, voters will choose mayors, district mayors, and local officials (mukhtars) in villages and neighborhoods across Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan