For the first time, a Turkish citizen is embarking on space travel, said the Turkish technology minister, also laying out more plans for Türkiye’s National Space Program.

“We are now starting crewed space exploration, which is a collective achievement of our country,” Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on X on Thursday, hours before the historic flight – after a one-day postponement – is set to launch.

He outlined many of the goals for Türkiye’s National Space Program, one of which is building a Turkish space station, saying, “We will boost our capability to travel to space with our domestic rocket systems, establish a space station of our own, and even make a lunar journey using indigenous spacecraft.”

“We also aim to produce indigenous satellite sets for positioning and timing,” he added.

'Be proud, Türkiye'

When meeting Türkiye’s premier space traveler Colonel Alper Gezeravci – who is due to launch overnight – Kacır said he told him: “When you arrive at the International Space Station, not only you, but also all of Türkiye’s hopes will be carried through the threshold to space, as we are entering a new chapter in space science.”

The minister said Colonel Gezeravci will do 13 scientific experiments during his two-week stay at the station, ranging from experiments on microalgae life support units for space missions to the effects of microgravity on the human respiratory system.