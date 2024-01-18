TÜRKİYE
3rd Turkish Red Crescent ship en route with humanitarian aid for Gaza
The aid loaded onto the ship includes six ambulances, water purification systems, food and hygiene parcels, drinking water, tents, blankets, diapers, medicines and medical supplies.
After the ship was fully loaded with aid, it set sail to help the people of Gaza at Türkiye's Mersin International Port. /Photo: AA / Others
January 18, 2024

A third ship carrying over 1,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid prepared under the leadership of the Turkish Red Crescent has set sail for Palestine's Gaza from southern Türkiye.

The aid, including six ambulances, water purification systems, food and hygiene parcels, drinking water, tents, blankets, diapers, medicines and medical supplies, provided in cooperation with donors and non-governmental organisations, was loaded onto the ship.

At the sendoff on Thursday at Türkiye’s Mersin International Port, Turkish Red Crescent Deputy Chair Yusuf Ramazan Saygili decried the human tragedy in Gaza, citing Israel's ongoing aggression that has killed some 25,000 civilians since the conflict began on October 7 after an unprecedented attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Stating that they have been in the field for Gaza since the first day, Saygili said, "There are many necessities on our third aid ship. It will reach Egypt's Al Arish Port in approximately 30 hours. We thank our nation for their valuable donations. The ship carries kindness. It is setting out on a voyage to light a lamp in the hearts of Gazans."

He expressed his hope for the ship to be a balm for wounds wherever it goes."

Sukru Can, the Turkish Red Crescent’s deputy secretary general, and other officials from the aid group also attended the program.

After the ship was fully loaded with aid, it set sail to help the people of Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
