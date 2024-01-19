Kazakhstan will start in March its first independent UN peacekeeping mission in the Middle East, the government announced.

Both chambers of the parliament on Friday voted for the proposal of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to send 139 Kazakh peacekeepers to the Golan Heights in Syria.

Commenting on the parliament's decision, Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov said the peacekeepers will serve as a reserve company of the UN Disengagement Observer Force at the Golan Heights.