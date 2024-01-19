Vanguard, the world's second-largest investment firm, recently has decided to re-engage with local currency government bonds in Türkiye following its shift in macroeconomic policies, a senior portfolio manager at the company told Anadolu exclusively.

The US-based asset manager, with about $8 trillion in assets, hailed changes in Türkiye's macroeconomic policies as "very positive," in the words of Nick Eisinger, Vanguard's co-head of emerging markets active fixed income, responsible for the firm's active emerging markets strategy.

"We think this is a very positive series of developments, and our assessment is that it should be lasting rather than temporary," he said.

After his election victory last May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revamped his financial team. The new economic administration pledged to focus on fiscal discipline, gradual monetary tightening, and structural reforms, a focus welcomed by foreign and domestic investors alike.

In June, the Central Bank began a decisive cycle of monetary tightening, delivering an aggressive 650 basis points hike.

Since the beginning of last year, the bank has raised its policy rate a total of 3,400 basis points from just 8.5 percent to 42.5 percent. In its latest meeting in December, the bank signaled it would slow the pace of tightening as it was close to the level required to establish a disinflationary trend.

"Policy shifts will feed through to improved fundamentals and an easier funding outlook for Türkiye. It will also pave the way for a return of foreign interest in local market/currency assets in Türkiye," said Eisinger.

Current policy changes should continue

On Vanguard's investments in Turkish assets, Eisinger said: "We have always held Turkish sovereign credit in our portfolios and more recently have decided to engage with local currency government bonds given the moves in interest rate policy from the Central Bank, the future inflation path, and the fact that Turkish government local bonds are very under-owned by foreign investors."

He said the firm sees the external funding situation improving as higher rates have seen a reduction in US dollar deposit liabilities across the banks and are allowing the Central Bank to rebuild gross and net reserves.

International reserves of Türkiye's Central Bank in the week ending January 12 totaled $139.8 billion after hitting a record high level of over $145.5 billion on December 15-22.