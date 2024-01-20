Parts of Western Australia have been gripped by an "extreme" heat wave, raising the risk of bushfires in the vast state, the nation's weather forecaster said.

The Bureau of Meteorology had an "extreme heat-wave warning" in place on Saturday for the remote Pilbara and Gascoyne areas of Australia's largest state, warning temperatures there could hit high forties degrees Celsius over the weekend.

In the Pilbara mining town of Paraburdoo, about 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) north of the state capital Perth, a maximum temperature of 47°C (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit) was forecast on Saturday, more than six degrees above the average January maximum, according to forecaster data. It was 42.7°C (108.8 F) there at 11 am (0300 GMT).

Australia's highest temperature on record of 50.7°C (123.2 F) was logged at the Pilbara's Onslow Airport on January 13, 2022.