Protecting Turkish rights in Europe is our primary duty: Erdogan
Amid growing challenges of surging anti-Muslim sentiments and cultural racism, Turkish President Erdogan underscores the priority of defending the rights and interests of the Turkish people in Europe.
Erdogan said the way to achieve this is to carry out this struggle with determination, within the framework of laws and regulations, along with other Turkish civil society organisations, and by making use of new media tools. /Photo: AA / Others
January 20, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for safeguarding the rights and well-being of the Turkish people in Europe.

“In a period where various threats, from Islamophobia to cultural racism, escalate in Europe, our primary duty as a union is to defend the rights and interests of Turkish people in Europe without deviating from democracy and the rule of law,” Erdogan said on Saturday in a video message to a meeting of the Union of International Democrats (UID), a non-profit organisation based in Cologne, Germany.

Erdogan said the way to achieve this is to carry out this struggle with determination, within the framework of laws and regulations, along with other Turkish civil society organisations, and by making use of new media tools.

“We expect you to contribute more to the political, social, economic, cultural, and scientific life of the country where you reside,” he added.

Erdogan called for teaching children their culture, and the values of civilisation. “Always remember this: Our greatest weapon against assimilation is to teach our children their mother tongue, culture, and the values of civilisation, ensuring the guarantee of our future,” the Turkish leader said.

President Erdogan expressed his confidence that the UID will continue to take the necessary steps in this regard without hesitation.

“Hopefully, in this meaningful and important struggle, as we have been by your side for the past 20 years, we will continue to be with you.

“May Allah be our supporter. I extend my love and respect to all our citizens living outside of Türkiye, especially in Europe, through you. I hope your congress will once again be auspicious,” he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
