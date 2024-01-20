Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for safeguarding the rights and well-being of the Turkish people in Europe.

“In a period where various threats, from Islamophobia to cultural racism, escalate in Europe, our primary duty as a union is to defend the rights and interests of Turkish people in Europe without deviating from democracy and the rule of law,” Erdogan said on Saturday in a video message to a meeting of the Union of International Democrats (UID), a non-profit organisation based in Cologne, Germany.

Erdogan said the way to achieve this is to carry out this struggle with determination, within the framework of laws and regulations, along with other Turkish civil society organisations, and by making use of new media tools.

“We expect you to contribute more to the political, social, economic, cultural, and scientific life of the country where you reside,” he added.