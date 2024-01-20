WORLD
US forces say they struck Houthi missile aimed at the Gulf of Aden
Houthis began striking Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza.
This marks a fifth round of strikes by the United States on Houthis in recent weeks/ Photo: Reuters Archive
January 20, 2024

The United States carried out fresh strikes against Yemen's Houthis, the military has said, targeting an anti-ship missile that was "prepared to launch".

At around 0100 GMT, US "forces conducted air strikes against a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and was prepared to launch," a statement from US Central Command said on Saturday.

Washington is seeking to reduce the Houthis' military capabilities, but the Yemeni group have continued their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, despite more than a week of strikes, and have vowed to keep targeting merchant vessels.

"US forces determined the missile presented a threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region, and subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense."

"This action will make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," the statement said.

'Growing crisis'

The Houthis began striking Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza. They subsequently declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

Saturday's operation marks the fifth round of strikes by the United States on the group in recent weeks. Dozens of sites in Yemen have been hit, including a Houthi radar site and missiles Washington says posed a threat to civilian and military vessels.

Washington is also seeking to put diplomatic and financial pressure on the Houthis, re-designating them as a "terrorist" entity after dropping that label soon after President Joe Biden took office.

Yemen is just one part of a growing crisis in the Middle East amid the war in Gaza.

