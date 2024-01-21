WORLD
UN chief criticises lack of African representation in UNSC
‘How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?’ says Antonio Guterres.
Guterres reiterated his demand for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: AFP
January 21, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticised the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for not having a permanent member from Africa.

"How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?" Guterres wrote on X.

"Institutions must reflect today’s world, not that of 80 years ago. September’s Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to consider global governance reforms & rebuild trust," he said.

Guterres also reiterated his demand for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza.

"I will not relent in my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate & unconditional release of all hostages," he said.

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza which has been under an onslaught of Israeli attacks, he said: "People in Gaza are dying not only from bombs and bullets, but from lack of food & clean water, and hospitals without power & medicine."

