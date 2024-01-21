UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticised the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for not having a permanent member from Africa.

"How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?" Guterres wrote on X.

"Institutions must reflect today’s world, not that of 80 years ago. September’s Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to consider global governance reforms & rebuild trust," he said.

Guterres also reiterated his demand for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza.