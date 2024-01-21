WORLD
2 MIN READ
64 ships safely cross Red Sea after cutting ties with Israel: Houthis
Houthis attack commercial ships in Red Sea over Israeli onslaught on Palestine's Gaza.
64 ships safely cross Red Sea after cutting ties with Israel: Houthis
64 ships safely cross Red Sea after cutting ties with Israel: Houthis / Others
January 21, 2024

Yemen’s Houthi group has said it had allowed 64 ships to navigate the Red Sea safely after raising a banner disavowing any links with Israel.

“The simplest solution that allows ships to pass safely while crossing the Red Sea is to raise a sign reading ‘We have no relation to Israel’,” group member Mohamed Ali al-Houthi said in a statement on Sunday.

​​​​​​​“This solution was effective as 64 ships have managed to cross the sea safely while raising this sign,” he added.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships suspected of having links with Israel.

Recommended

The Houthis say their attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 25,100 people after an October 7 cross-border offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The US and UK launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in recent days in retaliation for the attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments. It is used to transit between Egypt's Suez Canal and the Gulf of Aden, allowing ships to avoid the much costlier and longer route across the southern coast of Africa.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit