Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the mission of the country’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, marked the beginning of a new era for Turkish space exploration.

During a video call with Gezeravci on Monday, Erdogan said with this critical mission within the scope of Türkiye's National Space Program, he has become an inspiration to everyone in the country, particularly children and young people.

The Ax-3 mission, which included Gezeravci, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2149 GMT on Thursday (4:49 pm ET) on a Falcon 9 rocket owned by private space exploration company SpaceX.

The crew-carrier Dragon capsule docked at 1042 GMT (5:42 am EST), and the crew entered the International Space Station (ISS) at 1216 GMT (7:16 am EST).

The four-person team will conduct more than 30 scientific researches during their 14-day stay, with Gezeravci responsible for 13 researches.

Gezeravci said in the video call, "As we step into the Century of Türkiye, I am proud to represent my country in this meaningful mission and to carry our flag to the International Space Station."