Turkish international railway logistics firm Pasifik Eurasia and China Railway are joining forces to revitalise railway transportation on the Middle Corridor after a diplomatic level meeting in Beijing on May 23.

Pasifik Holding Chairman Fatih Erdogan and China Railway General Manager Song Xiude met during the visit of Türkiye's Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu to China.

The parties involved in the meeting agreed to cooperate to seize the true potential the Middle Corridor route can offer, a staple of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Fatih Erdogan said that Pasifik Eurasia, established in 2019, is a leading company operating Türkiye’s international railway logistics, accounting for 95 percent of the transportation on the Baku-Tbilis-Kars (BTK) railway.

He said that Pasifik Eurasia played a key role in reviving the line after it was opened in 2017 but was left unused.

He said that Pasifik Eurasia has had the Middle Corridor vision in mind during its activities in China, with the belief that the transportation route will someday generate a large business volume, and Türkiye can realise its strategic geographical location to become a logistics center, contributing to the country’s private sector entrepreneurship.

Large-scale traffic on the route

Erdogan mentioned that the firm has achieved many firsts between Türkiye and China, such as the first block train from China to Türkiye, the first export train from Türkiye to China, and the first block train between China and Europe through the Middle Corridor.

He said the pandemic, which occurred at a time when these efforts were going to result in more success, halted operations.

Erdogan said that China has made significant investments in rail transportation as part of its Belt and Road Initiative’s land component with substantial subsidies, especially in the Eurasian Northern Corridor, running through China, Russia, and Europe.

He noted that some 20,000 freight trains use the route annually and around 2 million TEU containers are transported via the line. He said the number of trains traveling on the Middle Corridor route is only 300 per year, indicating more potential may be on the horizon.

Erdogan highlighted that the Middle Corridor should be Türkiye’s project to bring in a large-scale traffic on the route, “with Türkiye on one side and China on the other.”